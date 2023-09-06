Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 8,744 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 230,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,018. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

