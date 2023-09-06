Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

