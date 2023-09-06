MML Investors Services LLC Buys 41,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,060,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,197,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 241.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 260,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,719. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

