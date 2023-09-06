MML Investors Services LLC Has $25.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $25,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPHB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. 255,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

