MML Investors Services LLC Has $27.54 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.20. The stock had a trading volume of 760,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $525.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $561.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

