MML Investors Services LLC Sells 187,938 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,938 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 173,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

