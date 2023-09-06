iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,246 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 344,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,814. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

