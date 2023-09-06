MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,339,000 after buying an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after buying an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

