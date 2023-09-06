iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,494 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $33,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,725. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

