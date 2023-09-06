MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Up to $81.04

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.04, but opened at $83.30. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $84.37, with a volume of 46,581 shares trading hands.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.81.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $725,262. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

