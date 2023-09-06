Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $19.67. Asana shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1,598,534 shares changing hands.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $1,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,282,802 shares in the company, valued at $907,811,758.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $1,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,282,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,811,758.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Asana by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

