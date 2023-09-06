Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $19.35

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $19.81. Manchester United shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 427,120 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manchester United

Manchester United Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 46.66% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.