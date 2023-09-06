Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $23.84

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $24.57. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 48,555 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $63,225.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $56,065,022.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

