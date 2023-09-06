Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.08. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 1,692 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,242,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

