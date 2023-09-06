Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Down to $23.27

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $22.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 1,429 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.