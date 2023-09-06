AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $120.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

