Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. Photronics’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.59 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Photronics Trading Down 10.6 %

Photronics stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Photronics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

