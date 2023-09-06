AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $13.64

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $11.70. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 11,592,894 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.89.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,213,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,419,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,684,282 shares of company stock worth $46,660,112. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.