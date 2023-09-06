LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.59. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 277 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.