Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $37.86

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $36.81. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 360,447 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.