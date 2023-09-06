Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $24.52

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $23.87. Kenon shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 748 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $233,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

