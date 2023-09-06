Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Parkland Stock Down 1.2 %

PKIUF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 4,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773. Parkland has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

