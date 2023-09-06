Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.51. Genelux shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3,006 shares.

Genelux Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

In related news, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $30,777.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,650.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $30,777.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,650.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,554 shares of company stock worth $815,442. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.