Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.51. Genelux shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3,006 shares.
Genelux Stock Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.