AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,071,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 2,348,268 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $8.08.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

