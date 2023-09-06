Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $33.86

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $33.11. Kinetik shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 57,852 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Kinetik Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.33 million. Analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 182.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 6,645.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kinetik by 43.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 22.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

