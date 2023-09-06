Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $22.58

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $22.12. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 115,760 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

