Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

CNXC traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. 48,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Concentrix has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Concentrix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

