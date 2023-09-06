iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 288,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 419,922 shares.The stock last traded at $40.80 and had previously closed at $40.89.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 429.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 448,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 363,792 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 744.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 249,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,638,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236,684 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 210,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

