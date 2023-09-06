HC Wainwright Cuts BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target to $4.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get BioCardia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCDA

BioCardia Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,471. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.