Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKIUF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 4,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773. Parkland has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

