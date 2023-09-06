Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 40,396 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $34.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Belite Bio Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

