Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $457,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 935.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 397,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

SMMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 307,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

