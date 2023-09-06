CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 495 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $338.30 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.16 and a 200-day moving average of $320.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.