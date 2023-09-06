Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Simon Property Group worth $75,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

