Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.75%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

