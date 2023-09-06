3,737 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $161.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

