CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,647 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $92.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

