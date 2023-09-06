Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $24.46 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,655 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.32% of NMI worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 217,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 800,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in NMI by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 144,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NMI by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,919. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

