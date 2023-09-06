IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

