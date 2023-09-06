Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

