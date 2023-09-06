WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 862,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,518. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

