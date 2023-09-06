Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.93 and a 12-month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.82.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

