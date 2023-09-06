BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,656 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in NIO were worth $54,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NIO by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. 14,171,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,057,781. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

