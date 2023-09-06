BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 197.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.26% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $61,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $523.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

