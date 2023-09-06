Doliver Advisors LP Sells 203 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,806. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

