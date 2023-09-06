Doliver Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Tempo Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempo Automation Trading Down 2.8 %

TMPO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 37,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,589. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

