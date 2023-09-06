Doliver Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.74. 15,164,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,800,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.22 and its 200-day moving average is $345.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

