Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Reduced by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Splunk by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

Splunk Trading Up 0.0 %

Splunk stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. 649,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,256. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

