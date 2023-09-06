Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,053,244. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

