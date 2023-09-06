RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. 193,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,400. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,415 shares of company stock worth $5,169,083 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

